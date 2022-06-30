ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.05. 2,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

