Aby J. Mathew Sells 704 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $10,461.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,802.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.81. 283,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,450. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $585.68 million, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.00.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
