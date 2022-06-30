Adappter Token Price Reaches $0.0152 on Exchanges (ADP)

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Adappter Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Adappter Token has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and $1.76 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 243.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.20 or 0.06500264 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00183019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00080498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 888,464,494 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

Adappter Token Coin Trading

