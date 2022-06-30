Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$11.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$233,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,777,282.33. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,599,802.64. Insiders have sold a total of 189,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,475 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.47.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

