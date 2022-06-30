Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAVVF. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of AAVVF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,311. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

