Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.48

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $7.66. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 230,676 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $201.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.
In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,056.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.
