Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

