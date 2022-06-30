Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.31 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.31 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.22. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion Enterprise VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 122.50 ($1.50) during trading on Thursday. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 126 ($1.55). The firm has a market cap of £110.45 million and a PE ratio of 490.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.24.

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

About Albion Enterprise VCT (Get Rating)

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.