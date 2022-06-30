Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.47.

Shares of ALNY opened at $145.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.01.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

