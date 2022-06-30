Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 7.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $125.32 and last traded at $125.45. 5,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 611,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 233.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 231.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,849.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

