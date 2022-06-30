Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Shares Down 4.5%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 484,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,061,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPP. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Alpine 4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpine 4 by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 424,377 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alpine 4 during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Alpine 4 during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine 4 during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

