Amarillo National Bank Has $1.33 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $183.48 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $176.02 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

