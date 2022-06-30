Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Down 5.8%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. 87,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,094,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Amarin alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.47 million, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Amarin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.