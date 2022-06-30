Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Up 5.1%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 5,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 455,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ameresco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 135.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameresco by 2,175.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

