Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 59,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,548,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $594.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,616 shares of company stock valued at $116,101. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 38.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 212,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 19,578.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 14.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

