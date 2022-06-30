Analysts Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price at $30.50

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

