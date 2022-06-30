Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $487.14

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $456.29.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $314.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.36 and a 200 day moving average of $396.97. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $1,048.99.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Boston Beer (Get Rating)
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Beer (SAM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.