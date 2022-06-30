Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $487.14

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $456.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $314.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.36 and a 200 day moving average of $396.97. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $1,048.99.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

