Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 30th (AGI, ALFVY, AVACF, BABYF, BKCYF, BRMSY, BVRDF, CJREF, CPNG, GENGF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 30th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 278 to SEK 270.

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a buy rating. Cheuvreux currently has 71.00 price target on the stock.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.50 to C$2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has 12.00 price target on the stock.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53).

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.25.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($75.53) to €67.00 ($71.28).

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF). They issued an outperform rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a buy rating.

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

