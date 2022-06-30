Analyzing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -50.44% -36.45% -24.50% Subaru 2.56% 3.80% 2.05%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicinity Motor and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Subaru 1 0 3 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Subaru’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.33 -$7.32 million ($0.36) -3.89 Subaru $24.45 billion 0.56 $623.06 million $0.41 21.84

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Subaru beats Vicinity Motor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Subaru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

