Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 13,500 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MYPS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 936,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of -1.58. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 58,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.