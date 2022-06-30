Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 13,500 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MYPS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 936,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of -1.58. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.90.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
