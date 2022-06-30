Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 75,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

