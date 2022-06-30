Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,411.67 ($41.86).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($37.23) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,542.88).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,025 ($37.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.30). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,516.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,541.16.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

