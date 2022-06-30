Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 6.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.19. 396,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,931,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,404,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

