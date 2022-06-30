Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $172.60

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172.60 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 174.17 ($2.14), with a volume of 124966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.60 ($2.20).
The company has a market cap of £856.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 201.33.
In related news, insider Christopher Ambler bought 6,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £12,021.10 ($14,748.01).
Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.
