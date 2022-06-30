Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.74

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aperam from €57.00 ($60.64) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aperam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Aperam alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.