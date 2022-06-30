Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aperam from €57.00 ($60.64) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

APEMY opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. Aperam has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

