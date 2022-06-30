Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 56.2% in June

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AIF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 3,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

