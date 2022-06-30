Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 56.2% in June

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AIF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 3,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
