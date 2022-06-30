Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 2,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

APPEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Appen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Appen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from 12.70 to 8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Appen to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

