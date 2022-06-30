Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down to $49.90

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.90, but opened at $47.68. Appian shares last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 1,055 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 799,030 shares of company stock worth $36,961,651 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Appian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Appian by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

