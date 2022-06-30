Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.03 and last traded at $138.05. 6,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 811,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.68.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $3.13. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 62.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 395,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

