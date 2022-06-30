Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Up 3.3%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.45. 4,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 893,667 shares of company stock worth $18,699,661. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.