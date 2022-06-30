Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 106,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.