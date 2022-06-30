Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.64. 5,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 401,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

