Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $58.23 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,046,383 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.