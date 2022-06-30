ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLLF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. ATCO has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

