ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 6,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 244,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.
About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
