ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 6,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 244,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

