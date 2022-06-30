Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $670.98

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $670.98 and traded as low as $624.92. Atrion shares last traded at $624.92, with a volume of 3,744 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $630.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.18.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

