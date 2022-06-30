Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $39.64

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.64, but opened at $37.99. Autohome shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 4,170 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after buying an additional 1,245,872 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Autohome by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after acquiring an additional 388,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,606,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

