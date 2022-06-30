Autonio Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,274.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $359,817.20 and approximately $11,274.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00196544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.01033039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00102966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

