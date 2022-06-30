AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.33

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 213004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AXA from €29.50 ($31.38) to €29.00 ($30.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AXA from €30.50 ($32.45) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AXA from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.
About AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
