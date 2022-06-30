Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 32978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.
Azarga Metals Company Profile (CVE:AZR)
