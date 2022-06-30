B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ RILYT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,902. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.