B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 36,333 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 239,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,123.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 12,990 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $160,166.70.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

LAZY traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 215,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,975. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

