B. Riley Weighs in on Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

