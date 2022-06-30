Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) versus East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) Head to Head Contrast

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) and East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Baidu alerts:

This table compares Baidu and East Stone Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $19.54 billion 2.68 $1.61 billion ($7.48) -20.23 East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than East Stone Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and East Stone Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu -12.99% 5.68% 3.29% East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Stone Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baidu and East Stone Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 3 12 0 2.80 East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baidu currently has a consensus price target of $231.47, indicating a potential upside of 52.97%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than East Stone Acquisition.

Summary

Baidu beats East Stone Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. East Stone Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.