Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $79,652.00

Banano (BAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $79,652.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.



Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,363,941,886 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

