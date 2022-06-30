Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BBDO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,996. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $1,708,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

