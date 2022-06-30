Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend of $1.14 (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.144 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.
Shares of BCMXY opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.
