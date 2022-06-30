Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend of $1.14 (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.144 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of BCMXY opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

