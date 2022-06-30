Bank of Cyprus (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Cyprus (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKCYF stock remained flat at $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday.

Bank of Cyprus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

