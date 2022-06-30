Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of MCHP opened at $58.05 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

